Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nihon M&A Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Nihon M&A Center Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS NHMAF opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.
About Nihon M&A Center
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.
