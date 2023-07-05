NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

