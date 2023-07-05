Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $10.03 on Friday. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

