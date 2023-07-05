Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nolato AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

Featured Stories

