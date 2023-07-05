Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,077,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 2,593,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nongfu Spring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

NNFSF stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water, sparkling flavored, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

