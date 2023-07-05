Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -340,000.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 114,172 shares of company stock valued at $525,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

