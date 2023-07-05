Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) to Hold

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

TPDKY stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

