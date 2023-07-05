Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.31 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

