Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

