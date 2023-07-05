Northland Capmk Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

FC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of FC opened at $44.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $612.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

