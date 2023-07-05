Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

