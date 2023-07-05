Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

