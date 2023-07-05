Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

