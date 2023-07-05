Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NQP opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.