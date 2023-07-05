NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.