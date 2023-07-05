Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

