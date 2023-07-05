OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $5.02.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface solutions, advanced materials, and material processing in Switzerland. The company's Surface Solutions Division segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in industrial applications. Its Polymer Processing Solutions Division segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers.

