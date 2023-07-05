Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 633 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

