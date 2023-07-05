Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.60 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

