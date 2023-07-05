Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $24.60 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.15.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
