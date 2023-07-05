Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 8.6 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

