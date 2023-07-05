OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.