OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

