OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

