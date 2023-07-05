Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $5.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

ONCT opened at $0.36 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,480. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.