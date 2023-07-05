Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Onex

(Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.