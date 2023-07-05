Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Opsens Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Opsens stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

