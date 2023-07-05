Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.30 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

