Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.30 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
