Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $97.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $87.34 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

