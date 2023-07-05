Oxen (OXEN) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $5.99 million and $146,643.98 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,392.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00341290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00870513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00535304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,759,168 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

