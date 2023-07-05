Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,099,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

