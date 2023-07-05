Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 183 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $420.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.92 and a 200-day moving average of $374.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

