Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 568,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

