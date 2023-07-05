Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

