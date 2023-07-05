Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,762 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.