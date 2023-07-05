Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.