Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RAAX stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

