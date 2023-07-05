Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

