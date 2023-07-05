Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 68 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.97. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.