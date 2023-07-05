Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

GD stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average is $225.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

