Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

