Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

