Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

