Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

