Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

