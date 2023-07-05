Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $321,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

