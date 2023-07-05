Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $220,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.63. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

