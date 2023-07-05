Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $269,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

URA stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

