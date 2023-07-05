Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $275,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE NVS opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

