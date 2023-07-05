Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $324,000 in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $49.60.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
