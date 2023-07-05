Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

