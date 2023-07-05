Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 288,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYLD opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

